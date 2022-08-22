Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Reduces Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,550 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $68,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 58.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Down 0.9 %

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $350.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $335.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.56. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $303.65 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

