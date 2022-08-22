Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Sells 12,018 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 258,125 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,018 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.5% of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $99,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 44.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,711 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,032,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 49,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.6 %

UNH opened at $545.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.76. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $383.12 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $516.23 and its 200 day moving average is $505.18.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,859 shares of company stock worth $74,833,983. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.00.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

