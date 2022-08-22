Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Sells 30,184 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 239,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,184 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $31,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,523.3% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $169.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.61. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.54 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

