Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Sells 31,158 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd trimmed its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 525,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,158 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $41,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $1,768,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,225,000. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 25,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 20,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen set a $100.00 price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $85.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $445.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.98. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $73.74 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.02.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 28.19%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

