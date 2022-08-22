Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHGGet Rating) fell 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.67 and last traded at $1.68. 23,650 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,392,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.81.

Bright Health Group Stock Down 6.1 %

The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of -0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.08.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHGGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). Bright Health Group had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 117.73%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Health Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Bright Health Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,986,000. Redpoint Management LLC bought a new position in Bright Health Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,185,000. Greycroft LP bought a new position in Bright Health Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,075,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bright Health Group by 343.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,799,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,773,000 after acquiring an additional 9,137,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bright Health Group by 888.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,149,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,729,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325,251 shares in the last quarter.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

See Also

