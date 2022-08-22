Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) fell 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.67 and last traded at $1.68. 23,650 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,392,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.81.
Bright Health Group Stock Down 6.1 %
The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of -0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.08.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Health Group
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Bright Health Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,986,000. Redpoint Management LLC bought a new position in Bright Health Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,185,000. Greycroft LP bought a new position in Bright Health Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,075,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bright Health Group by 343.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,799,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,773,000 after acquiring an additional 9,137,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bright Health Group by 888.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,149,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,729,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325,251 shares in the last quarter.
About Bright Health Group
Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.
