Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) fell 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.67 and last traded at $1.68. 23,650 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,392,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.81.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

Bright Health Group Stock Down 6.1 %

The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of -0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group ( NYSE:BHG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). Bright Health Group had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 117.73%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Bright Health Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,986,000. Redpoint Management LLC bought a new position in Bright Health Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,185,000. Greycroft LP bought a new position in Bright Health Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,075,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bright Health Group by 343.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,799,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,773,000 after acquiring an additional 9,137,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bright Health Group by 888.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,149,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,729,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325,251 shares in the last quarter.

About Bright Health Group

(Get Rating)

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.