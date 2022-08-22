Broadleaf Partners LLC Acquires 14,638 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,638 shares during the quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 10,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,628,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,251,000 after purchasing an additional 181,550 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 362.2% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 885,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,862,000 after acquiring an additional 694,170 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 32,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $41.56 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.86.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

