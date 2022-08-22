Broadleaf Partners LLC Invests $5.14 Million in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Broadleaf Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 124,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,141,000. Schlumberger accounts for 1.7% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1,059.6% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 768.4% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.4 %

SLB stock opened at $36.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.67. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $49.83.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,180,837. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,180,837. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $502,445.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,654.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.01.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.