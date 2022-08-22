Broadleaf Partners LLC Lowers Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Broadleaf Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,154 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.5% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $596,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 272,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,663,000 after buying an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 40,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $70.91 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.27. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.53 and a 12-month high of $83.73.

