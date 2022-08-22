Broadleaf Partners LLC Sells 74 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Broadleaf Partners LLC decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.8% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,185 shares of company stock valued at $34,997,837 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PG opened at $149.22 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.97. The firm has a market cap of $356.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on PG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Articles

