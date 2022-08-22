Brokerages Set Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Target Price at $101.00

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.00.

LGRDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Legrand from €95.00 ($96.94) to €100.00 ($102.04) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Legrand from €77.00 ($78.57) to €74.00 ($75.51) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Legrand from €120.00 ($122.45) to €95.00 ($96.94) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Legrand from €96.00 ($97.96) to €103.00 ($105.10) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Legrand Stock Performance

Shares of LGRDY stock opened at $15.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.23. Legrand has a 52 week low of $14.13 and a 52 week high of $23.59.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

