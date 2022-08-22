BTU Protocol (BTU) Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges

BTU Protocol (BTU) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 22nd. During the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded down 34.2% against the US dollar. One BTU Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000470 BTC on popular exchanges. BTU Protocol has a total market cap of $9.06 million and approximately $2.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BTU Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,284.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003703 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00128122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00032029 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00080440 BTC.

BTU Protocol Coin Profile

BTU is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,216 coins. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com. BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest.

BTU Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BTU Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTU Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.