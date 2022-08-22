Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Shares Gap Down to $5.58

Shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.58, but opened at $5.35. Butterfly Network shares last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 39,450 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BFLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Butterfly Network from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Butterfly Network from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Butterfly Network Trading Down 6.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average of $3.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Butterfly Network ( NYSE:BFLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $19.22 million for the quarter. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 159.44% and a negative return on equity of 25.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Darius Shahida sold 16,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total transaction of $51,099.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 676,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,643.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Butterfly Network

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFLY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Butterfly Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Butterfly Network by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Butterfly Network by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 118,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Butterfly Network by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. 61.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.