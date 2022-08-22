Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.10-$6.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Cabot Price Performance

NYSE:CBT traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.23. The stock had a trading volume of 399 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,128. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.50. Cabot has a 52 week low of $47.59 and a 52 week high of $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.41.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.20. Cabot had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.16%.

CBT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Cabot from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cabot news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 17,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $1,341,917.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,109,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 17,235 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $1,341,917.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,109,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 14,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $988,637.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,374,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,687,999. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabot

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cabot by 237.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,284,000 after acquiring an additional 422,273 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cabot by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cabot during the second quarter worth $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

