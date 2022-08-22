CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $17.65-$18.49 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $19.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.47 billion-$6.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.59 billion.

CACI International Stock Performance

NYSE CACI opened at $286.42 on Monday. CACI International has a 1-year low of $238.29 and a 1-year high of $313.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $281.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The information technology services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.02. CACI International had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CACI International will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on CACI International from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on CACI International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CACI International from $311.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CACI International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $323.86.

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 1,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $483,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CACI International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of CACI International by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in CACI International by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in CACI International by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in CACI International by 435.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.