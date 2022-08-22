Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Stock Holdings Cut by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,642,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 772,059 shares during the period. Cameco makes up approximately 1.1% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 3.17% of Cameco worth $367,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Cameco by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 60,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 92.9% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Cameco during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Cameco during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 10.8% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.89.

Cameco Stock Down 0.7 %

CCJ traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $22.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,193,846. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.85 and a beta of 1.00. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.44 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $437.25 million during the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 3.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.