Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Shares Gap Up to $4.82

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.82, but opened at $5.00. Cano Health shares last traded at $5.29, with a volume of 66,484 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CANO. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cano Health from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.80.

Cano Health Stock Up 13.7 %

The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cano Health

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $689.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.58 million. Cano Health had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cano Health, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cano Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

