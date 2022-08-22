CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Shares Up 3%

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.48 and last traded at $7.45. 466 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 418,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CMAX. UBS Group lowered their target price on CareMax to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen lowered their target price on CareMax from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on CareMax from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get CareMax alerts:

CareMax Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareMax

CareMax Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMAX. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in CareMax in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in CareMax in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in CareMax in the second quarter valued at $50,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in CareMax in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in CareMax in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.