Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Price Target Raised to 915.00

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2022

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGYGet Rating) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from 835.00 to 915.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,100.00 to 1,130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,103.00 to 1,023.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,050.00 to 1,190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,018.00.

Carlsberg A/S Stock Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:CABGY opened at $26.97 on Friday. Carlsberg A/S has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $35.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.92.

About Carlsberg A/S

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

