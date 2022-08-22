Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) is Bard Associates Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Bard Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Carriage Services makes up approximately 2.2% of Bard Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $6,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,568,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 17,290 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 15,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 5,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Stock Performance

Carriage Services stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.97. 207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,396. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.22 and a 12-month high of $66.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $572.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.72.

Carriage Services Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. This is an increase from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is presently 14.20%.

In other news, COO Carlos R. Quezada bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.33 per share, with a total value of $54,495.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,634 shares in the company, valued at $313,673.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips bought 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.31 per share, with a total value of $39,456.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,637,511.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Carlos R. Quezada acquired 1,500 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.33 per share, with a total value of $54,495.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,673.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSV. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $76.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

About Carriage Services

(Get Rating)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

Featured Articles

