CashHand Price Reaches $0.0015 on Exchanges (CHND)

CashHand (CHND) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last seven days, CashHand has traded 23.9% lower against the US dollar. CashHand has a market capitalization of $2,627.23 and $1,500.00 worth of CashHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CashHand coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003791 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00147254 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00009694 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000252 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000144 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000420 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000196 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000075 BTC.
CashHand Profile
CHND is a coin. CashHand’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,727,270 coins. The official website for CashHand is www.cashhand.info. CashHand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here.
CashHand Coin Trading
