Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAT. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.38.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $2.97 on Monday, hitting $192.63. 64,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,412,546. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.08 and a twelve month high of $237.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.40%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

