CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Sets New 52-Week High at $30.75

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.75 and last traded at $27.25, with a volume of 241252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.29.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,474,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the fourth quarter valued at $3,465,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 95.8% during the first quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,733,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,117,000 after buying an additional 1,337,419 shares during the period. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the fourth quarter worth $891,000. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the fourth quarter worth $3,014,000.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

