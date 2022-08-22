CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Sets New 52-Week High at $30.75

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.75 and last traded at $27.25, with a volume of 241252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.29.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.
CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II
CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Company Profile
CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
