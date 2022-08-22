Celo Euro (CEUR) Price Reaches $1.00

Celo Euro (CEUR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last week, Celo Euro has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One Celo Euro coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004665 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo Euro has a market cap of $33.76 million and $47,113.00 worth of Celo Euro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Celo Euro

CEUR is a coin. Celo Euro’s total supply is 33,884,423 coins. Celo Euro’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg. The Reddit community for Celo Euro is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Celo Euro

According to CryptoCompare, “cEUR (Celo Euro) is a stable digital asset that algorithmically tracks the Euro. As with the Celo Dollar, the Celo Euro is supported by the Celo Reserve, a diversified portfolio of cryptocurrencies. Celo’s digital currency cUSD and cEUR are designed to provide people all over the world with a stable, secure, inexpensive, and easy way to transfer value and engage in financial activities that were previously inaccessible to them. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Euro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Euro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Euro using one of the exchanges listed above.

