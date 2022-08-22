Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie Sells 80,396 Shares

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie sold 80,396 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.95, for a total transaction of C$1,925,628.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 382,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,170,377.76.

Cenovus Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

TSE:CVE traded up C$0.26 on Monday, reaching C$23.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,440,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,949,816. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$9.69 and a 12-month high of C$31.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of C$46.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.15 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$19.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.97 billion. Equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 4.6000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 9.34%.

CVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. CSFB set a C$37.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.08.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

