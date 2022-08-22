Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Holdings Lowered by Riverstone Holdings LLC

Riverstone Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,858,550 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 14,600,660 shares during the period. Centennial Resource Development comprises about 18.4% of Riverstone Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Riverstone Holdings LLC owned about 24.18% of Centennial Resource Development worth $555,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,407,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,319,000 after buying an additional 2,253,011 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,194,048 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,979 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275,091 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after acquiring an additional 218,161 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,846,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 813,154 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 404,565 shares during the last quarter.

Centennial Resource Development Price Performance

Shares of CDEV stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,743,863. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average of $7.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 4.91. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Centennial Resource Development

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CDEV shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Centennial Resource Development to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Centennial Resource Development from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen set a $10.50 target price on Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.57.

In related news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 115,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $752,453.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,332,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,661,594.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

