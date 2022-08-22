Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Holdings Lowered by Riverstone Holdings LLC

Riverstone Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,858,550 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 14,600,660 shares during the period. Centennial Resource Development comprises about 18.4% of Riverstone Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Riverstone Holdings LLC owned about 24.18% of Centennial Resource Development worth $555,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,407,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,319,000 after buying an additional 2,253,011 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,194,048 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,979 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275,091 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after acquiring an additional 218,161 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,846,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 813,154 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 404,565 shares during the last quarter.
Centennial Resource Development Price Performance
Shares of CDEV stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,743,863. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average of $7.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 4.91. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity at Centennial Resource Development
In related news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 115,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $752,453.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,332,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,661,594.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.
Centennial Resource Development Company Profile
Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Centennial Resource Development (CDEV)
- Oil Services: Who Will Lead The Rebound?
- Analog Devices Reveals Semiconductor Demand Problems
- Three Ways To Find Hot Stocks In A Tepid Market
- Here are the Multiple Stages of a Bear Market
- 3 August Earnings Reports With ‘Wow’ Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.