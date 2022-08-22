Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.55

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.55 and last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 1654 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

CGAU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.39.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 13,233 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

