Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CVCY. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Central Valley Community Bancorp to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Central Valley Community Bancorp to $17.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Central Valley Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $17.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $207.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.12. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $23.99.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Central Valley Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.13 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 31.00%. Research analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Valley Community Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVCY. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 45,697 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 167,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 57,338 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 45,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.