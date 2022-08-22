CF Industries (CF) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for CF Industries (NYSE: CF):

8/10/2022 – CF Industries was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $103.00.

8/3/2022 – CF Industries was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating.

8/3/2022 – CF Industries was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $117.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2022 – CF Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $73.00 to $78.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2022 – CF Industries had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $105.00 to $108.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/14/2022 – CF Industries is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock.

7/14/2022 – CF Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/13/2022 – CF Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $125.00 to $105.00.

CF Industries Price Performance

NYSE CF traded up $2.14 on Monday, hitting $105.64. 133,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,680,016. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.04 and a 52 week high of $113.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.26 and a 200-day moving average of $93.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

In other news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 555.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

