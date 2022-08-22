Chainlink Market Capitalization Reaches $3.21 Billion (LINK)

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion and $385.87 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainlink coin can now be bought for $6.82 or 0.00032029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,284.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003703 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00128122 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00080440 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Chainlink Coin Profile

Chainlink (LINK) is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,599,970 coins. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink.

Buying and Selling Chainlink

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

