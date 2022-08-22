Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Now Covered by National Bank Financial

Research analysts at National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CGIFF. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Desjardins raised their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$11.75 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.25 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.82.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGIFF traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.55. 6,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,538. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $7.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.23.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

