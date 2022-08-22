Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,874 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 3.2% of Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in Chevron by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $157.39. 87,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,016,367. The firm has a market cap of $309.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $93.31 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.49.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,070 shares of company stock worth $34,022,033 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.