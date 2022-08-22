Chintai (CHEX) Trading 27.3% Higher This Week

Chintai (CHEX) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Chintai has a total market cap of $22.62 million and approximately $14,606.00 worth of Chintai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chintai coin can currently be bought for $0.0226 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Chintai has traded 27.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004681 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001595 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002160 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.85 or 0.00776417 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Chintai Coin Profile
Chintai’s total supply is 998,842,584 coins. Chintai’s official Twitter account is @ChintaiEOS.
