Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 354,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $561,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,672.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.61, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,415.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,448.45.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,526.90, for a total transaction of $5,038,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,812,934.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,719 shares of company stock worth $11,629,340 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,505.00 to $1,503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,742.00 to $1,969.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,831.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

