Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Bluestein R H & Co. LLC

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,508 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises about 1.8% of Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $42,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CB. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,261,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,853,000 after buying an additional 21,265 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,603,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,993,000 after buying an additional 33,608 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,072,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,931,000 after buying an additional 389,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $581,220,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 21,092.5% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,249,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,515,000 after buying an additional 2,238,545 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,779.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $10,007,204.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,362,870.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,387 shares of company stock valued at $23,631,759 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Trading Down 1.7 %

CB traded down $3.42 on Monday, reaching $197.16. 17,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,316. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.13 and its 200-day moving average is $202.29. The company has a market cap of $82.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.68. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $171.96 and a twelve month high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.83.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

