CIBC Raises Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$36.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at CIBC from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$37.73.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy Trading Up 3.3 %

VET traded up C$1.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$34.19. 1,248,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,036,938. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.66. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of C$7.70 and a 52-week high of C$34.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.61 billion and a PE ratio of 6.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,658,270. In other Vermilion Energy news, Director Judy Ann Steele acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$24.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,787.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$49,787. Also, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,658,270.

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.