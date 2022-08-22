Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 730,585 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,664 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.9% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $40,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 564.6% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,349,156. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.29 and a 200-day moving average of $49.20. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.82 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $198.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,998 shares of company stock valued at $785,564. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. KGI Securities lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.59.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also

