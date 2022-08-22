Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,128 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,452 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 685.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 311,210 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,721,000 after buying an additional 271,574 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 56,394 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 8,393 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,406,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,764 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 166,621 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,349,156. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.20. The firm has a market cap of $198.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,998 shares of company stock valued at $785,564. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.59.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

