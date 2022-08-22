Citigroup Raises BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target to $81.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Citigroup to $81.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.13.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 2.1 %

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,447,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.61 and its 200-day moving average is $64.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $77.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.25. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 71.47%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $128,073.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,502,469.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $128,073.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,502,469.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $998,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,597 shares in the company, valued at $6,231,688.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,849 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BJ. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,634,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,047,000 after buying an additional 703,502 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,581,000 after buying an additional 147,014 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,766,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,702,000 after buying an additional 774,423 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,428,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,788,000 after buying an additional 603,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,589,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,092,000 after buying an additional 87,438 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

