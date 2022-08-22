Citigroup Raises Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Price Target to $110.00

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Citigroup to $110.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $116.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

RHP stock traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.52. The stock had a trading volume of 247,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,145. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 455.37 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.48. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1-year low of $70.46 and a 1-year high of $101.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.62.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.99 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.38%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 175.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $37,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,561.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Rachna Bhasin sold 4,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $445,069.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at $424,250.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Pantoya sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $37,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at $467,561.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

