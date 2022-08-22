Citigroup Raises Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Price Target to $110.00

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Citigroup to $110.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.14% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $116.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Down 2.4 %
RHP stock traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.52. The stock had a trading volume of 247,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,145. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 455.37 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.48. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1-year low of $70.46 and a 1-year high of $101.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.62.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $37,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,561.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Rachna Bhasin sold 4,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $445,069.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at $424,250.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Pantoya sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $37,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at $467,561.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ryman Hospitality Properties
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.
