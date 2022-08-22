Clear Street LLC Acquires Shares of 5,674 Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSLMU)

Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSLMU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consilium Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,143,000.

Shares of CSLMU stock remained flat at $10.08 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.99. Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $10.77.

Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on companies operating in technology, financial services, or media sectors that are located in Frontier Growth Markets.

