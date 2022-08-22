Clear Street LLC Buys Shares of 5,059 Prospector Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRSRU)

Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Prospector Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRSRU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Separately, Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in Prospector Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get Prospector Capital alerts:

Prospector Capital Price Performance

OTCMKTS PRSRU remained flat at $9.91 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,534. Prospector Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88.

Prospector Capital Profile

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRSRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prospector Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRSRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prospector Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospector Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.