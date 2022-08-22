Clear Street LLC Buys Shares of 7,297 Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU)

Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Colicity in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Colicity by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colicity by 2,249.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Colicity in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000.

Get Colicity alerts:

Colicity Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:COLIU traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.86. 5,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,587. Colicity Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84.

Colicity Profile

Colicity Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target business in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries in the United States and other developed countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colicity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colicity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.