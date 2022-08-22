Clear Street LLC Increases Position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTFU)

Clear Street LLC raised its position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTFU – Get Rating) by 429.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,444 shares during the quarter. Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition accounts for approximately 0.0% of Clear Street LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 470,100.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $2,528,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $15,332,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $3,539,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $4,541,000.

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ENTFU stock remained flat at $10.11 on Monday. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,798. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.06. Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $10.82.

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Profile

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

