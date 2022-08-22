Clear Street LLC Increases Stake in AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAEU)

Clear Street LLC grew its stake in AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAEU – Get Rating) by 292.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,355 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in AltEnergy Acquisition were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,170,000. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in AltEnergy Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,995,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in AltEnergy Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,453,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AltEnergy Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,036,000. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AltEnergy Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,036,000.

AEAEU stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.99. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,667. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.03. AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire and operate businesses in the renewable energy or related clean technology sectors.

