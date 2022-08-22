Clear Street LLC Invests $153,000 in Thrive Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:THACU)

Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Thrive Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:THACU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thrive Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Thrive Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thrive Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Thrive Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $758,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thrive Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $963,000.

Thrive Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ THACU traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.15. 3,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,019. Thrive Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.10.

About Thrive Acquisition

Thrive Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in consumer health and wellness industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

