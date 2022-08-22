Clear Street LLC Invests $2.03 Million in LatAmGrowth SPAC (NASDAQ:LATGU)

Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in LatAmGrowth SPAC (NASDAQ:LATGU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 202,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,000. LatAmGrowth SPAC comprises 0.3% of Clear Street LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LATGU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LatAmGrowth SPAC in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of LatAmGrowth SPAC in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LatAmGrowth SPAC in the first quarter worth approximately $1,292,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LatAmGrowth SPAC in the first quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LatAmGrowth SPAC in the first quarter worth approximately $2,010,000.

LatAmGrowth SPAC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LATGU remained flat at $10.03 during trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01. LatAmGrowth SPAC has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $10.08.

LatAmGrowth SPAC Company Profile

LatAmGrowth SPAC does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for an initial business combination on businesses in Latin America or Hispanic-owned businesses in the United States.

