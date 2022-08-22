Clear Street LLC Invests $54,000 in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU)

Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Separately, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000.

Corner Growth Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS COOLU remained flat at $9.94 during trading hours on Monday. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89.

Corner Growth Acquisition Company Profile

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

