Clear Street LLC Invests $55,000 in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA)

Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in RXR Acquisition by 166.3% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,001,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,900 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RXR Acquisition by 7,635.2% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,148,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,137 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RXR Acquisition by 246.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,425,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,867 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of RXR Acquisition by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,669,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,279,000 after purchasing an additional 474,980 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $4,357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

RXR Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RXRA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.84. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,390. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.08.

About RXR Acquisition

RXR Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a company servicing the real estate industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

