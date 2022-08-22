Clear Street LLC Invests $66,000 in Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MURFU)

Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MURFU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Canyon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $507,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Canyon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,514,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Canyon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Canyon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Canyon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Murphy Canyon Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MURFU remained flat at $10.17 during midday trading on Monday. Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $10.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.10.

Murphy Canyon Acquisition Profile

Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry, including construction, homebuilding, real estate owners and operators, arrangers of financing, insurance, and other services for real estate, and adjacent businesses and technologies targeting the real estate space.

