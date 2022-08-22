Clear Street LLC Invests $72,000 in Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU)

Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colicity during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colicity by 2,249.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of Colicity by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Colicity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000.

COLIU traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.86. 5,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,587. Colicity Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average of $9.84.

Colicity Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target business in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries in the United States and other developed countries.

